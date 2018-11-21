By Trend

The fuel problem of Iranian airlines still remains unresolved, albeit no external flight has been cancelled so far and the flights are carried out on schedule, said Secretary of Iran's Aviation Companies Association Maghsoud Asadi-Samani.

He pointed out that Iranian airlines are trying to take some measures to prevent any possible problems in external flights, Mizan news agency reported.

Asadi-Samani said that some Gulf countries, as well as Lebanon and Turkey have banned fuel supply to Iranian airlines.

Nevertheless, Iran’s airlines are trying to carry out flights with planes that do not depend on fuel supply from other countries, he noted.

“Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization and Foreign Ministry are making every effort to overcome the fuel problem. We hope this problem to be resolved soon in cooperation with other countries,” added Asadi-Samani.

Earlier, managing director of Iran Air, Iran’s national flag carrier, Farzaneh Sharafbafi said that the company has no concern and problem in terms of supplying fuel for its fleet in foreign flights.

She noted that Iran Air has started negotiations with the non-European manufacturers of airplanes in line with renovation of its fleet.

“We will negotiate with any manufacturer which can supply airplanes for us without requiring permits from the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)”, she said.

OFAC has cancelled licenses for Boeing and Airbus to sell airplanes to Iran after Trump pulled the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement in May and reimposed sanctions on the country.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz