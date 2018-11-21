By Trend

The Zhukovsky Central Aero-Hydrodynamic Institute (TsAGI) and the Mil Design Bureau have designed new rotor blades that make it possible to boost the speed of existing Russian combat helicopters to 400 km/h, TASS reports referring to TsAGI CEO Kirill Sypalo.

"Previously, we flew at a maximum speed of somewhere 320-330 km/h, whereas now we are setting the achievable level of 400 km/h and higher," Sypalo said, responding to the corresponding question.

The new blades reduce negative aerodynamic effects arising for helicopters of the classical design at high speeds, the chief executive added.

"The unique profiles and aerodynamic arrangement of the helicopter blades reduce the effect of supersonic speeds arising at the ends of the blades. This is one of the sources of ensuring movement with a greater speed," the TsAGI chief said.

The rotor blades based on new principles can be used on the existing Mil helicopters, Sypalo said.

"Considering that a great number of Mil helicopters have been produced, we will get a completely new quality of rotorcraft with the replacement of the blades," the chief executive said.

CEO of Russian Helicopters rotorcraft maker Andrei Boginsky earlier said that the company was going to offer Russia’s Defense Ministry technical solutions making it possible to boost the speed of helicopters currently in service.

---

