Russia’s agricultural firm KRiMM and the German breeding company NORIKA tried to grow the Tyumen seed potatoes in Uzbekistan in 2007, but the project was unsuccessful, Director General of KRiMM Gennady Ryazanov told Trend.

According to him, the Russian company currently does not plan to grow seed potatoes outside the Tyumen region of Russia, but is going to supply seeds for growing potato crop instead.

Ryazanov noted that the company will supply potato seeds to Uzbekistan, and plans to receive an early potato harvest in May-June.

Every day, up to 400 tons of potatoes and other vegetables are shipped through the terminals of KRiMM. As of today, 3,000 tons of potatoes have been delivered to Uzbekistan.

"There is an opportunity to establish a full-fledged cooperation with Uzbekistan. During the visit to this country of the delegation of the Tyumen region, headed by the governor, we suggested that our trading partners buy KRiMM’s potato seeds and grow them. It will be possible to arrange supply of fresh products back to us in May or even earlier, around the time when a certain deficit is usually observed," Ryazanov noted earlier.

To develop further cooperation, the parties agreed to improve the supply logistics.

"There are lots of nuances in the supply of potatoes, which lead to delays. We need to consider this and remove extra barriers. It is also a good idea to load wagons, returning from Uzbekistan, with cherries, dried fruits, fresh onions, garlic and apples. That will certainly look like a full-fledged trade cooperation. Such proposals are already being discussed," Ryazanov added.

Russia is the second largest trade partner of Uzbekistan. In January-September 2018, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Russia amounted to $4.18 billion, of which $1.53 billion account for exports from Uzbekistan and $2.65 billion for imports from Russia.

