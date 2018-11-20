By Trend

Moscow and Bishkek have succeeded in giving their bilateral trade a boost in 2018 that is close to 20% more than last year, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Kyrgyz President’s Office, Daniyar Sydykov, said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"We can see a trend towards trade growth between our countries. The rise in trade volume totaled 19% when compared to last year, and expectations are that it will continue its upward trend," he stated, pointing out that Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov had travelled to Russia on his first foreign trip.

"It once again confirms that the country sticks to its foreign policy aimed at strengthening and developing allied ties and its strategic partnership with the Russian Federation," Sydykov noted. In total, the Russian and Kyrgyz leaders have "met five times" this year, he added, noting that this indicates an "active development" of relations between the two countries.

"One of the results of such meetings was the decision to adopt the so-called migration amnesty and exclude our people from the blacklist of [the Russian migration services]," the head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Kyrgyz President’s Office underlined. Sydykov is confident that bilateral cooperation with Russia has contributed to better teamwork in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"During another meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which took place in Sochi on May 14, Kyrgyzstan reiterated its stance on continuing work to gradually improve living conditions of our citizens in Russia and Kazakhstan," Sydykov recalled. In total, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, whose presidency officially started roughly a year ago, has been on international trips and participated in international events 30 times during his first 12 months in office, the head of the Foreign Policy Department stressed.

According to official data, Russian-Kyrgyz trade stood at roughly $1.6 bln last year, up a third from the 2016 level.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz