By Trend

A delegation of the Turkmen Defense Ministry took part in the 5th meeting of the Belarusian-Turkmen intergovernmental commission on military-technical cooperation, the Belarusian embassy in Ashgabat said in a message on Nov. 20.

The sides discussed the current projects and outlined new promising areas of cooperation.

During the meetings and negotiations, the sides confirmed the interest in the development of cooperation in the military-technical sphere and stressed the significant potential.

The agreements reached during the visit will contribute to the further development of fruitful cooperation between the two friendly countries in the military-technical sphere.

