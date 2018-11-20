By Trend

The European Union (EU) is interested in expanding trade with Iran in the field of agriculture and food industry if crops by Iranian producers meet the standards required by the union, Iran Daily reports.

"We are willing to import agro crops, in particular trout, raisin, lamb, hogget and mutton, in case they meet the standards required by the EU," added John Clarke, the director of international affairs of the European Commission's Directorate General of the Agriculture and Rural Development, IRNA reported.

He was addressing a joint conference in Tehran on Monday on expanding cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the EU in the field of agriculture, defining and enforcing standards and trading foodstuff and agro crops.

Clarke said Iran and the EU are faced with common challenges: 1. Climate change and 2. The aging of those involved in both countries in the agro sector.

He added that the two sides has a rich historical background in the agro sector and, therefore, given their present climatic condition, are required to help each other.

The EU official noted that "in 2017, we made a number of attempts to import trout and raisin from Iran", hoping Iran could export such products to Europe after the signing of necessary agreements.

Highlighting the importance of increasing cooperation in agro and food sectors, he said the EU seeks to import organic lamb, hogget and mutton as well as medicinal plants from Iran.

Clarke added Iran also can meet a part of its veal and mutton needs by importing from the EU member states whose products are antibiotic-free.

He maintained that the EU's foodstuff and agro crops have the highest standards and do not require quality check.

The Tehran-based joint conference, which began on Monday, will end today.

"We are willing to import agro crops, in particular trout, raisin, lamb, hogget and mutton, in case they meet the standards required by the EU," added John Clarke, the director of international affairs of the European Commission's Directorate General of the Agriculture and Rural Development, IRNA reported.

He was addressing a joint conference in Tehran on Monday on expanding cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the EU in the field of agriculture, defining and enforcing standards and trading foodstuff and agro crops.

Clarke said Iran and the EU are faced with common challenges: 1. Climate change and 2. The aging of those involved in both countries in the agro sector.

He added that the two sides has a rich historical background in the agro sector and, therefore, given their present climatic condition, are required to help each other.

The EU official noted that "in 2017, we made a number of attempts to import trout and raisin from Iran", hoping Iran could export such products to Europe after the signing of necessary agreements.

Highlighting the importance of increasing cooperation in agro and food sectors, he said the EU seeks to import organic lamb, hogget and mutton as well as medicinal plants from Iran.

Clarke added Iran also can meet a part of its veal and mutton needs by importing from the EU member states whose products are antibiotic-free.

He maintained that the EU's foodstuff and agro crops have the highest standards and do not require quality check.

The Tehran-based joint conference, which began on Monday, will end today.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz