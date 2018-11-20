By Trend

Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze will visit Brussels with the government delegation on today, agenda.ge reports.

Several high level meetings are planned during the two days visit.

On November 21 the first new format high level meeting will be held headed by PM Bakhtadze and the President of the European Commission Jean Claude Juncker.

Establishment of yet another high-level format of bilateral cooperation between Georgia and the European Union has been agreed between the two sides in the beginning of this year.

In particular, the new format considers the development of even stronger sectoral cooperation between Georgia and the EU.

The members of the Georgian government and EU commissioners will attend the meeting in Brussels.

---

