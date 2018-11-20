By Trend

It is impossible to isolate Iran from the global market, said Mohammadreza Bahraman, head of Iran Mine House (IMH), Mizan News Agency reported.

He said that there are export target markets for Iranian mining sector.

Bahraman said these markets always require Iranian products. He went on to add that there is general demand for copper, steel and other mining materials, he said.

He added that exports to the countries of the region will continue.

"Presently, we have the best opportunity to expand our exports," he noted. "If we can protect the export markets during the sanctions, it will be the biggest victory of the government."

He said that geopolitically, Iran is in a special region.

"Tehran should take advantage of this, Iran’s market share should be protected by establishing contacts with companies in the countries of the region," he added.

