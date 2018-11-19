By Trend

The first political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and Estonia took place in the city of Bishkek, kabar.kg reports.

The press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry reported that the delegation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic was headed by Director of the II-Political Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Dzhusupov. The delegation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia was headed by Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Uibo.

During the consultations, the sodes stressed the need to develop bilateral political dialogue by organizing reciprocal visits, expressing hope for further intensification of the whole range of relations between the countries, including in the direction of enhancing trade and economic ties and developing a bilateral legal base.

The dynamic cooperation in the IT sphere was positively evaluated, in particular, in the implementation in Kyrgyzstan of the e-government project “Turku” and the software product “Electronic Consul” in the framework of EU institutional assistance.

After the consultations, the delegation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Aidarbekov.

Following the consultations and negotiations, the sides reaffirmed their mutual desire to continue the course of deepening the partnership and diversification of bilateral relations.

