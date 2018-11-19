By Trend

An Iranian lawmaker has indicated that the parliament's position on Iran's accession to Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) bill has not changed and it aims to solve the faults that led to bill's rejection by the Guardian Council.

“According to our plan, the parliament's national security committee is to review the Guardian Council's objections regarding the CFT bill. Procedural errors can be fixed but considering the substantive errors, its predicted that parliament will persist on that," Rouydad24 reported quoting Iranian MP, Alireza Rahimi saying in an opening session.

The disputed bill has been sent back to the parliament, after being disapproved by the Guardian Council for further correction.

"Perhaps we can change the formats and discuss the ways to solve the ambiguities of the bill, but in general the bill has passed the parliament. It has two options, if the parliament fixes the substantive errors, the bill will be submitted back to the Guardian Council and if the Council insists on its position, then the bill will go to the Expediency Council directly," the MP explained.

