By Trend

A drug and pharmaceutical quality control agency will be launched in Georgia in 2019, announces Minister of Health Davit Sergeenko, agenda.ge reports.

The main function of the agency will be to increase the quality and control of drugs.

"We have an international obligation as well as a need to create such an institution. It would examine the local pharmaceutical industry and grant licenses and certificates. The staff is already trained. It will be an independent unit whose main task will be to control the quality of produced drugs”, Sergeenko said.

