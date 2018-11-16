By Trend

The High-Tech Park of Kyrgyzstan annually sells its services worth 10 million dollars, Adviser to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Dastan Dogoev told at the round table on “The National Digital Transformation Program ‘Digital Kyrgyzstan’ - 2019-2023”, kabar.kg reports.

Deputy of the Parliament Iskhak Masaliev inquired what services are sold by the High-Tech Park and whether there are universities in the Kyrgyz Republic that train specialists in this direction.

Dogoev replied that the services concern such areas as software, software products like Windows and Office.

“As for the training, we estimated that by 2020 the shortage of personnel will be 10 thousand people. We are included in one of the priorities in education. In Osh State University, they opened a department of digital transformation, in the Polytech, AUCA and KRSU specialists are trained. They need to concentrate on creation of a digital economy,” he explained.

