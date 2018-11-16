By Trend

As indicated by the official statistics, almost 40 percent of industrial products in Uzbekistan for 10 months of 2018 has been produced by the enterprises with the participation of foreign capital, News of Uzbekistan reported.

According to the information of the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan, products worth 68.2 trillion soums have been manufactured during that period produced by the enterprises with the participation of foreign investments with the growth rate of 130 percent as compared to relevant period of the last year.

While the share of products of joint ventures accounted for 31.7 percent of the total volume of production in the previous year, it has increased to 39.3 percent during January-October of the current year, said the report.



The contribution of joint venture in industrial production growth of the country during January-October of the current year amounted to 7.6 percent having provided intensification of pace of reformation and liberalization of economy, as well as improvement of competitiveness of the products on the world market.

The share of enterprises of mining industry and quarry development in the total volume of products of joint enterprises amounted to 22.1 percent, and the share of the processing industry – to 77.8 percent.

