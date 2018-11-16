By Trend

Italian Deputy Foreign Minister, Manlio Di Stefano, has arrived in Dushanbe to attend an official launch of the first unit of the Roghun hydroelectric power plant (HPP) into operation that took place today, news.tj reports.

Yesterday, Mr. Manlio Di Stefano met here with Nematullo Hikmatullozoda, the Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan.

According to the press center of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade (MoEDT), the parties discussed trade and economic cooperation between Tajikistan and Italy.

They, in particular, discussed issues related to attracting foreign investment, expanding cooperation between Tajikistan and Italy in the fields of agriculture, industry, energy and tourism.

On the same day, Italian Deputy Foreign Minister held talks with Sirojiddin Muhiddin, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

The two discussed a broad range of issues related political, trade and economic cooperation between Tajikistan and Italy, according to the Tajik MFA information department.

They also exchanged views on humanitarian and security cooperation between the two countries.

---

