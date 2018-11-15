By Trend

The foreign trade turnover of Kyrgyzstan in January-September 2018 amounted to 4.8 billion dollars and increased by 7.3 percent compared to the same period in 2017, head of the Trade Statistics Department of the National Statistical Committee Venera Mambetalieva told at a press conference, kabar.kg reports.

She noted that at the same time, exports decreased by 3.1 percent, while import revenues, by contrast, increased by 11.2 percent.

Mambetalieva said that the largest volume of exports was sent to the UK and amounted to 386.7 million dollars, which is 32.8 percent.

“Gold is exported to the UK. From this year onwards, Kumtor gold is being sent there. Earlier, gold was exported to Switzerland. Russia is in second place - 230 million dollars, reaching 19.5 percent, exports to Kazakhstan amounted to 187.7 million dollars (15.9 percent), Uzbekistan - 122.6 million dollars (10.4 percent), Turkey - 53.1 million dollars (4.5 percent), China - 45.1 million dollars (3.8 percent), Tajikistan - 38.7 million dollars (3.3 percent),” she said.

The decline in exports in January-September 2018, as compared with January-September 2017, was due to a decrease in gold supplies by 17 percent, whose share in the total volume of exports decreased from 37.9 to 32.5 percent. The supply of ores and concentrates of precious metals also decreased by 14.9 percent, milk and dairy products - by 27.9 percent, spare parts and accessories for machines and tractors - by 23 percent, electricity - by 21.8 percent.

Mambetalieva noted that China is in the first place in terms of imports - 1 billion dollar 477 million 4 thousand, the share in the total volume is 40.6 percent. At the second place is Russia, imports amount to 878.9 million dollars (24.2 percent), followed by Kazakhstan - 352.1 million dollars (9.7 percent), Turkey - 223.7 million dollars (6.2 percent), Uzbekistan - 135.9 million dollars (3.7 percent).

The increase in the volume of import revenues in January-September 2018, as compared with January-September 2017, was ensured by an increase in the import of clothing, fruits and nuts, leather goods, ferrous metal, footwear, equipment and mechanical devices, as well as ground transportation vehicles.

