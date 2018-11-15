By Trend

The Uzbekneftegaz JSC and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) have signed a framework agreement, UzDaily.uz reported.

The parties signed the document within the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC).

On the grounds of this document, the ADNOC company will offer consultations to the Uzbek company in the area of mining and processing operations.

According to the report of the British Petroleum (BP) company on the world energy sector, the proven reserves of oil in Uzbekistan in 2015 amounted to 0.1 billion tons (0.6 billion barrels) and the proven reserves of gas – to 1.1 trillion cubic meters.

