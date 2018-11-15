By Trend

Kazakh cement producer, SAS-Tobe Technologies, has increased its exports to Uzbekistan, Podrobno.uz reported.

The company, engaged in the production of cement and lime, is the first Kazakh manufacturer accredited at the Uzbek Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange. In almost two months, the cement sold through the exchange reached 1,500 tons.

The company plans to export more than 50 percent of its products to Uzbekistan, which is about 250,000 tons of cement annually.

In recent meetings with Uzbek manufacturers of building materials, preliminary agreements for supply of about 10,000 tons of cement per month were concluded with five concrete producers.

Also, as a test project, 2,000 tons of cement will be purchased by the Uzbek company KTS Drilling, which is engaged in the road and housing construction.

---

