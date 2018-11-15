By Trend

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed at bilateral talks in Singapore to expand cooperation between the defense ministries, Japanese Foreign Ministry's press secretary Takeshi Osuga told a briefing on Thursday, TASS reports.

"What concerns cooperation between the defense ministries, the two leaders reached an agreement to further facilitate measures to increase trust between the ministries and to develop cooperation in the sphere of responding to non-traditional security threats," Osuga said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Putin and Abe agreed to activate Russian-Japanese talks on a peace treaty on the basis of the 1956 declaration. Abe told reporters that he will visit Russia at the beginning of 2019 and expressed hope that they will be able to resolve a territorial dispute and sign a peace treaty.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz