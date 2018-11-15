By Trend

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and His Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed opportunities for further expanding mutually beneficial relations between the two countries in a phone conversation, the Turkmen government said in a message.

The promising areas include the industrial sector and the agro-industrial complex. The two sides noted the impressive potential of multifaceted partnership. The legal framework that has significantly strengthened in recent years is powerful foundation for implementing new large-scale joint projects that meet the goals of economic prosperity of both countries and the region as a whole, the Turkmenistan State News Agency reported.

The presidents noted the significant role of the joint commission in enhancing and developing effective mechanisms for cooperation in various sectors of the economy, increasing the volume of mutual trade, encouraging investment and strengthening business contacts.

Recently, communications between the border areas of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan received a new impetus, the report said. The two countries are actively cooperating in the development of transit-transport corridors along the East-West and North-South routes. The parties exchanged views on topical aspects of international issues of mutual interest.

It was emphasized that Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan act as responsible partners in shaping their approaches to solving priority issues on the regional and global agenda, primarily relating to ensuring global peace and security and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, the report said.

---

