By Trend

A military delegation led by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic, Major General Rayimberdi Duishenbiev, paid an official 3-day visit to Turkey on November 12, 2018, kabar.kg reports referring to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As reported, the head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic met on Tuesday with Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Turkey, Army General Yasar Güler.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of the military cooperation between the defense ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey and outlined future prospects. The meeting participants noted the high level of mutual understanding and support between the two countries, as evidenced by reciprocal visits at the level of top political and military leadership in 2018.

During the visit, Duishenbiev also intends to meet with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, visit the Department of Defense Industry, the command of special forces, the Army School, as well as the National Defense University of Turkey, etc.

The bilateral military cooperation between the armed forces of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey is developing in such areas as military-technical cooperation, military education, combat training, conducting joint exercises and trainings.

