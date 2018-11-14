By Trend

On November 13, the Program for supporting youth start-up initiatives was launched for the third time, Gazeta.uz reported with reference to the UNDP press service.

According to the results of the competitive selection, 32 start-up projects from Tashkent city take part in the third cycle of the program. Separately, the projects are selected from the regions of Uzbekistan for which local seminars and workshops will be organized - this year, the program covers all regions of the country.

Although the projects in the field of e-commerce and delivery services remain the most popular, the projects in the field of online education using new technologies, agriculture, and crowdfunding are also being developed this year.

The program is implemented within the joint project of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and the United Nations Development Program entitled as "Improving the business environment in the regions of Uzbekistan" in collaboration with the Ministry of Innovative Development, the Union of Youth and the British Embassy in Uzbekistan.

