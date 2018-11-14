By Trend

Uzbekistan plans to bring the number of foreign tourists visiting the country to 9.09 million by 2026, UzDaily.uz reported.

A draft presidential decree on measures to promote tourism in Uzbekistan in the period up to 2025 has been published on the portal of discussion of draft legal and regulatory documents.

Uzbekistan plans to increase the number of foreign tourists visiting the country from 2.69 million in 2017 to 9.09 million in 2025, the document reads.

According to forecasts of the Government of Uzbekistan, 4.8 million foreign tourists will visit the country in 2018, and 5.89 million foreigners - in 2019.

The number of domestic tourists is expected to grow from 10.56 million in 2017 to 18.95 million in 2025. This figure should reach 14 million in 2018, and 14.7 million – in the next year.

The number of hotels and similar accommodation facilities is projected to increase from 816 units in 2017 to more than 1,600 units in 2025, and the number of beds in the accommodation facilities - from 39,800 to 84,400.

