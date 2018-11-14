By Trend

Iran's electricity industry has reached the level of self-sufficiency in the construction of power plants, power transmission and distribution equipment after the Islamic Revolution, therefore, the US sanctions have no effect on this industry, executive director of the Iranian company Tavanir, Mohammad Hassan Motevalizadeh, said in an interview with IRNA.

He said that in some areas of the electricity industry, including supply of raw materials, there is certain dependence on other countries. However, with the cooperation of citizens in electricity consumption, these sanctions can be overcome, because Iran provides itself in many areas of the electricity industry, he added.

Despite the decline in output of thermal and hydroelectric power plants last summer, efforts were made to minimize power cuts, he said. Next year, serious measures will be taken in the summer to prevent electricity cuts, he added.

