On Nov. 24, the Google Developers Group’s (GDG) Developer Fest will be held for the first time in Uzbekistan, the press service of the Ministry of Public Education announced.

According to the information, GDG Tashkent Group, Inha University in Tashkent (IUT) and the Youth Union of Uzbekistan will hold the GDG-Tashkent – DevFest with the support of Google, the Ministry of Public Education of Uzbekistan and the UNDP Office in Uzbekistan.

DevFest is a global event held worldwide by the GDG communities with the support of Google. As part of these events, the latest Google technologies and developments are presented and discussed with the participation of developers, IT specialists, students of IT specialties and people who are not indifferent to modern technologies.

Google expert Eli Kaplan is expected to arrive in Uzbekistan to participate in the GDG-Tashkent – DevFest.

The participants of the GDG-Tashkent – DevFest, including local and foreign specialists, will discuss the latest trends in the field of information technology during the day.

In particular, participants will consider the use of the blockchain, the creation of mobile applications, the use of VR/AR technologies in business, etc.

