By Trend

International reserves of Kazakhstan totaled $85.59 billion in October 2018, Kazakh media reported.

Thus, international reserves decreased by 0.96 percent compared to September, and by 3.91 percent since the beginning of the year.

According to the National Bank of Kazakhstan, gross international reserves of the country decreased by 2.95 percent in October compared to September (by 5.38 percent since the beginning of the year), to $29.09 billion; including net international reserves, which decreased by 2.98 percent (5.38 percent since the beginning of the year), to $28.61 billion.

Assets of Kazakhstan National Fund amounted to $56.5 billion, which was an increase of 0.09 percent (3.15 percent decrease since the beginning of the year). Assets in freely convertible currency amounted to $15.74 billion, which was a decrease by 8.66 percent (13.77 percent since the beginning of the year).

At the same time, assets in gold amounted to $13.36 billion, which was an increase of 4.75 percent (6.87 percent since the beginning of the year).

