On November 8, the “Tashkent-2025: Transformation” project proposed by an initiative group of the Public Council under the city administration and supported by the administration, was presented to the Tashkent administration, Gazeta.uz reported.

This is a vision of the six main areas for which the improvements will be planned. These areas include administrative reform, economic development strategy, urban planning, utilities, the social sphere, inclusive development and the environment.

The project initiators see Tashkent by 2025 as a modern city, attractive for investment and tourism, preserving historical and cultural heritage, caring for citizens and the environment.

A team of local and international experts will be formed to prepare the project strategy. The project will be implemented by the Center for Urbanism through sponsorship and grants from international financial institutions.

