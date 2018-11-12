By Trend

The delegation of Turkmenistan takes part in the International Agricultural and Gardening Machinery Exhibition (EIMA), which is held on November 7 - 11 in the Italian Bologna city, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET) said in a statement.

The UIET delegates use the opportunities of the industry-specific exhibition to establish business contacts, familiarize potential partners with the activities of Turkmen producers and attract their interest in the implementation of UIET’s investment projects, the message said.

The innovative technical developments aimed at increasing the productivity and safety of agricultural equipment, environmental safety of agricultural products are presented at the exhibition.

The EIMA exhibition is held in the Bologna Fiere exposition center once every two years. This year, the representatives of 49 countries are participating in the exhibition.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz