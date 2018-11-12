By Trend

Some 349,462 tourists from Israel visited Turkey in January-September 2018, which is 17.76 percent more than in the same period of 2017, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey told Trend Nov. 12.

This is while 49,814 tourists from Israel visited Turkey in September 2018, which is 3.25 percent less than in the same month of 2017.

The ministry noted that the share of Israeli citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in September 2018 accounted for 1.04 percent.

For comparison, this figure was 1.18 percent in September 2017.

The share of Israeli citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey during the nine months of 2018 accounted for 1.10 percent.

The ministry noted that 5,425,845 tourists visited Turkey in September 2018, which is 15.64 percent more than in the same period of 2017.

Some 589,754 tourists from Germany, 317,748 - from the UK, 308,066 - from Bulgaria and 195,850 tourists from Georgia visited Turkey in September 2018.

During the above-mentioned period, 1,899,103 tourists, accounting for 39.62 percent of the total number of tourists, visited the Turkish province of Antalya.

In September 2018, 1,235,301 tourists, accounting for 25.77 percent of the total number of tourists, visited Istanbul.

As of January-September 2018, 31,815,952 tourists visited Turkey, which is 22.08 percent more than in January-September 2017.

---

