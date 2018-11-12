By Trend

The revenue of Beeline company in Uzbekistan in 3Q2018 has increased by 4.2 percent, compared to the same period in 2017 - up to 651 billion soums, the VEON company stated, UzDaily.uz reported.

At the same time, the mobile operator's revenue for the first nine months of 2018 amounted to 1.9 billion soums, which is 11 percent more compared to the same period of 2017.

The company’s revenue in the mobile communication segment of the market in 3Q2018 has exceeded 645 billion soums, which is 4.1 percent more compared to the same period of 2017. In the first nine months of 2018, this figure increased by 10.9 percent - up to 1.89 billion soums.

The company’s revenue from data services exceeded 225 billion soums (a growth by 50.9 percent) in 3Q2018 and 625 billion soums (a growth by 47.8 percent) in January-September 2018.

The subscriber base of Beeline company in Uzbekistan in 3Q2018 amounted to 9.1 million people, which is 4.7 percent less compared to the same period in 2017.

At the same time, 5.2 million people have used data transfer services in the reporting period, which is 10.1 percent more compared to 3Q2017.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz