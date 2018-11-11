By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed with the US President Donald Trump the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Turkish media reports.

According to the report, the conversation between the leaders of the two countries took place in France during a dinner given by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Orsay Museum.

On Oct. 2, Khashoggi, known for his criticism of the policy of Riyadh, disappeared when he visited the Consulate General of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul, where he came to obtain documents for registration of marriage with a Turkish citizen. A few days later, the Turkish police launched an investigation into his disappearance.

On Oct. 20, the Saudi authorities reported that Khashoggi was killed as a result of a conflict in the consulate general.

Prosecutor General of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Saud al-Mujib said 18 nationals of the country are under investigation, whose identities have not been revealed.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the murderers of Khashoggi must be convicted in Turkey.

"Although Khashoggi was killed in the Consulate General of Saudi Arabia, the crime was committed in Turkey, which makes Ankara pay more attention to this," he said. “Considering that Khashoggi was brutally murdered, Saudi Arabia must do everything possible to find and punish the criminals."

The authorities of Saudi Arabia claim that the body of the killed reporter was handed over to someone in Turkey, Erdogan noted.

“If Saudi Arabia claims that the body of Khashoggi was handed over to someone, that person’s name should be revealed,” Erdogan said.