By Trend

This Iranian year (started March 21, 2018), Iran exported confectionary and chocolate worth $301 million to 66 countries, Jamshid Maghazei, secretary of the Chocolate, Sweets and Biscuits Association, said in an interview with Mizan News Agency.

Maghazei said that Iran is able to produce 2.400 million tons of confectionary and chocolate.

Meanwhile, 1,700,000 tons of products are produced in the country for different reasons, he added.

He added that 11,000 tons of confectionary and chocolate worth $301 million were produced over the past six months, which is 33 percent more compared to the same period of last year.

Forty-eight percent of the products are exported to Iraq and Afghanistan, while the rest products - to Eastern Europe, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Kuwait and the CIS, Maghazei said.

He said that it is possible to increase export of goods to European countries but time is required.

Maghazei added that the price of raw materials increased as a result of devaluation.

This has reduced the ability to compete with other competitors in the export markets, he said.

Maghazei added that the currency price is about 50,000-60,000 rials less in Forex Management Integrated System (NIMA) than in the black market. This creates problems for exporters.