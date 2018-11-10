By Trend

During the first 10 months of 2018, 36.9 percent of Uzbekistan's internet users were attacked on the internet, Uzbek media reported.

With the given indicator, Uzbekistan ranks 27th in the world. As for local threats - malware that spreads via removable media, such as hard drives, USB flash drives, etc. - 69.8 percent of users were attacked, which brings Uzbekistan to number 13 in the world.

These statistics were presented by Kaspersky Lab.

Such threats do not lead to direct financial damage, but significantly reduce the performance of the infected device. In general, the number of cyber threats to users has increased 700 times in comparison to 2006, and the total number of attacks is also growing - in 2017 there were more than a billion cyber attacks worldwide.