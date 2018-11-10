By Trend

Uzbekistan and Russia are planning to create a multifunctional migration center of the Russian Federation in Uzbekistan.

This was announced after talks of a delegation of the Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations of Uzbekistan, led by First Deputy Minister Erkin Mukhitdinov, in Moscow, the Uzbek media reported.

The sides of the meeting discussed a number of important issues, including creation of a multifunctional migration center of the Russian Federation, providing services for issuing permits to citizens of Uzbekistan for labor activities in Russia, drafting an agreement on reciprocal recording of work experience and pension rights of citizens, as well as exchanging electronic databases between the pension funds of the two countries.