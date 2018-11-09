By Trend

North Korean officials postponed a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that had been scheduled for this week because they were not ready, Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations, told reporters on Thursday, Reuters reported.

“North Korea said they needed to postpone it for whatever reason,” she said. “Secretary Pompeo was ready to come. We continue to stand ready to talk but I don’t think that there was some major issue. I have talked with the administration and basically what we’re looking at is they postponed it because they weren’t ready.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz