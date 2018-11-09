By Trend

Prosecutor General of Tajikistan Yusuf Rahmon met in Washington with Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Christopher Wray, Tajik media reported.

The meeting discussed cooperation between the General Prosecutor’s Office of Tajikistan and the FBI in the fight against crime.

The sides spoke in favor of jointly fighting transnational crime, international terrorism and extremism, noting the need to harmonize the relevant regulatory documents.

The FBI director expressed gratitude to the Tajik side for cooperation in investigation of the terrorist attack on tourists, including US citizens, on July 29 in Tajikistan.

The prosecutor general of Tajikistan and the FBI director expressed interest in expanding and strengthening cooperation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz