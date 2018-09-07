By Trend

The meeting between President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Iran Hassan Rouhani kicked off in Iran’s Tehran, Turkish media reported Sept. 7.

Reportedly, a bilateral meeting between President Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to be held after the meeting with President Rouhani.

President Erdogan will also hold a meeting with Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Today the presidents of Turkey, Iran and Russia will hold a trilateral meeting, during which the situation in Syria’s Idlib city will be discussed.

Idlib is one of the de-escalation zones as part of the Astana format. There are about 3 million civilians in Idlib.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz