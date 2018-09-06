By Trend

The Tashkent city administration has attracted 5.5 billion soums for the implementation of 47 investment projects, the press service of the city administration reported Sept. 6.

The relevant agreement was reached during the meeting of the acting head of administration of Tashkent city Jahangir Artikhodjaev with investors.

Earlier it was reported that by the end of the year, five regional investment projects will be implemented in Uzbekistan, their total cost will be $124.4 million, more than $117 million of which will fall on direct foreign investments.

From January to July 2018, more than 1,100 enterprises with participation of foreign capital were established in the country. Thus, their number increased by 2.8 times - to 736 over the year.

