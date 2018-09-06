By Trend

Today the Islamic Republic is facing an all-inclusive economic war which is directed by a war chamber, carefully and persistently, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said.

He made the remarks in a meeting with members of the Assembly of Experts on September 6, the official website of the leader reported.

Khamenei added that alongside the economic war, there is a crucial propaganda war going on, which is often neglected.

“According to the intelligence we have obtained, American and Israeli spy agencies funded by some regional states around us have launched a media and propaganda warfare and are making plans and earnest attempts to infect our society’s public opinion,” Iran’s leader urged.

He added that this propaganda war is aimed at creating anxiety, anguish, hopelessness, and a feeling of having reached a dead end as well as making the people pessimistic about one another, about the governing sectors and exaggerating the economic problems in the minds of the society.

Iran’s leader further said that Iran is moving towards concepts, ideals and truths of the Revolution.

“Although the movement may not have the expected pace, Iran is progressing in various arenas of science, industry, politics, intellectual and spiritual growth, with great attainments,” Khamenei added.

---

