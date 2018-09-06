By Trend

China intends to increase natural gas supplies from Russia and Kazakhstan in the near future, China News Service reported citing a representative of the National Energy Administration of China.

It is noted that China also intends to encourage diversification of natural gas imports into the country.

“In 2017, China imported 94.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas, including via the Central Asian-China gas pipeline and the China-Myanmar gas pipeline from Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Myanmar,” the representative said.

The representative added that the number of countries importing LNG into China reached 22, thus the level of diversification of supply sources has become quite high.

Russia’s Gazprom company and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) in May 2014 signed an agreement on gas supplies from Russia to China along the eastern route. The contract was concluded for 30 years and envisages annual supply of 38 billion cubic meters of gas via the Power of Siberia pipeline.

The deliveries should begin on December 20, 2019. Also, Russia’s Novatek gas producing company jointly with the CNPC is implementing the Yamal LNG project. China became the buyer of the second cargo of LNG from this project.

