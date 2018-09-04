By Trend

Inflation in Kazakhstan may exceed the limits of four-six percent rate, Kazakh media reported citing the head of the National Bank Daniyar Akishev Sep. 4.

According to Akishev, this can happen in connection with sanctions against the neighboring Russian Federation and the weakening of the Kazakh national currency - tenge.

Other reasons for the growth of inflation may be a decline in oil prices, rising costs and credit growth.

Inflation in Kazakhstan in August 2018 was 0.2 percent, since the beginning of the year - 2.9 percent.

Annual inflation (from August 2017 to August 2018) was six percent.

According to the forecasts of the National Bank, inflation in 2018 in Kazakhstan may be closer to the upper boundary of the target rate of five to seven percent.

---

