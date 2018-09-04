By Trend

Prices of agricultural products have increased in Uzbekistan, according to the results of August, Uzbek media reported citing the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan Sep. 4.

In particular, prices for meat, vegetables, eggs and rice have risen in Uzbek markets.

The price of poultry and fish for a year increased by an average of 32.9 percent, vegetables - by 10.6 percent.

On the other hand, prices for fruits, watermelons, melons, potatoes and sugar have slightly decreased.

The highest price for a kilo of beef is around 40,000 soums in Tashkent. The same product can be purchased for 34,700 soums in Surkhandarya province.

The highest mutton price was observed in the Syrdarya province - 41,700 soums per kilogram and the cheapest - in Karakalpakstan, where it cost 29,600 soums.

Main reason for the price rise is the increase in costs

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz