By Trend

The Kazakh citizens' overdue debt on loans to second-tier banks amounts to almost 700 billion tenge, the National Bank of Kazakhstan told "Kazinform".

"As of July 1, the loans (principal debt) issued to individuals has amounted to 4,544 billion tenge with a share of 33.7 percent of the loan portfolio of the banking sector. The total amount of loans issued to individuals with overdue debts has amounted to 691.9 billion tenge," said the bank.

As of July 1, the total number of individuals-borrowers has amounted to 4.58 million people.

In addition, in the reporting period, the total debt of individuals-borrowers of microfinance institutions amounted to 188.1 billion tenge, the total number of individuals-borrowers of microfinance institutions is 306,800 people.

"As of July 1, 379,200 people have loans with overdue debt of over 90 days (8.3 percent of the total number of individuals-borrowers)," the National Bank of Kazakhstan said in the message.

The official exchange rate as of September 3 is 363.43 KTZ / USD.

