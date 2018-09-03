By Kamila Aliyeva

Turkish Dal Teknik Makina Ticaret ve Sanayi A.Ş. launched the most modern plant in Central Asia for the production of metal structures in the Angren free economic zone (FEZ), Uzbek media outlets reported.

Metal structures of wide application, including for industrial and civil building structures, power lines, solar panels, wind turbines, tower and bridge cranes, as well as tanks will be produced at the facility.

The production capacity of the plant at the first stage will be 12,000 tons of products per year. At the second stage, the capacity will double to 24,000 tons, while on the third - up to 30,000. The Turkish company invested $ 10.7 million in the project. As a result, 170 new jobs were created.

The creation of the plant will fully cover the domestic demand for metal structures in Uzbekistan and will save $ 20 million in foreign exchange funds every year. The company intends to export part of its products to the countries of Central Asia.

Dal Teknik Makina Ticaret ve Sanayi A.Ş. has been working in Uzbekistan since 2012. For six years of its activity, the company has implemented investment projects for the construction and expansion of a cement plant in the Jizzakh region worth $ 133.4 million and for the construction of a cement plant in the Sherabad district of the Surkhandarya region worth $ 203.1 million.

In addition, the Turkish company purchased a cement plant with a capacity of 100,000 tons per year, located in the Jizzakh region, as well as a share in the Zomin Sement Invest Karyer, a company engaged in limestone mining. Now, new investment projects in the Jizzakh region for $ 12.6 million are being developed.

