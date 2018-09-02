Among EU nations, Italy is a major trade partner for Iran. With more than €2.58 billion worth of purchases, Italy was the main export destination for Iranian products during the 10 months to Oct. 31, 2017, registering a significant 315 percent increase compared with the corresponding period of 2016.

The European nation was also the second biggest exporter to Iran among other EU member states during the same period after Germany, as it shipped €1.38 billion worth of commodities to Iran, up 14.5 percent year-on-year.