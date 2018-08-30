By Trend

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise by NIS 0.02 to NIS 6.59 on Saturday night at midnight, September 2, Globes with reference to the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources reports.

The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.21.

At the beginning of August, gasoline prices rose NIS 0.08, after falling NIS 0.11 at the start of July, and rising NIS 0.42 in the three previous months. The price of fuel in Israel is set according to the price in the last four days of the month at Lavera in France. The price rise is due to the rise of oil prices on world markets.

The main reason for the latest rise in the price of gasoline in Israel is the rise in the price of oil on world markets, although this has been offset by a fall in the shekel-dollar exchange rate.

---

