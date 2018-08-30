By Kamila Aliyeva

The World Bank (WB) and Uzbekistan are preparing eight projects for a total of about $ 1 billion, according to the bank's head Jim Yong Kim, Podrobno.uz reported.

“Close cooperation is underway and eight additional projects are being prepared for a total amount of about $ 1 billion, including support for new economic development projects and the program aimed at raising the level and quality of life of the population in rural areas,” said Jim Yong Kim in his letter to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Experts of the World Bank Group regularly visit Uzbekistan to assist the government on the most important issues, including reforming the energy sector, improving tax and trade policies, introducing public-private partnership mechanisms, developing pre-school education, creating the Economic Council and others, according to the WB head.

“I am still deeply impressed by the pace, scale and depth of the reforms in Uzbekistan. I would also like to express my sincere gratitude for the opportunity of Uzbekistan's participation in the first stages of the implementation of our project on the development of Human Capital. I hope that you will be able to personally join us as a leader in this direction,” Jim Yong Kim said.

Earlier, the World Bank and Uzbekistan signed loan agreements totaling $940 million.

The agreements were concluded during the meeting of the World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev within the framework of his first official visit to the United States, the website of the WB said.

The allocated funds will be used to finance four new projects in Uzbekistan in the field of improving energy efficiency, fruit and vegetable production and emergency medical services. These loans have increased the WB project portfolio in Uzbekistan to $ 2.8 billion. To date, it includes projects in the field of transport, education, agriculture, irrigation and water supply.

---

