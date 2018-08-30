By Trend

Military operations of the Turkish Air Force in northern Iraq successfully continue, the General Staff of Turkey said in a message Aug. 30.

Nine terrorists were eliminated as part of the operations, according to the message.

“The operations were conducted in the Gara region in northern Iraq,” the message said.

The conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

