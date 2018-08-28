By Trend

The Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET) and the Kyrgyz Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs have signed an agreement on cooperation, the UIET said in a message on Aug. 28.

The document will create a basis for interaction between businessmen of the two countries, and this will help strengthen the business partnership and expand mutual trade.

“Significant contribution to the development of economic cooperation will also be made by a document on eliminating double taxation and preventing tax evasion, and this will create favorable conditions for trade and establishment of joint ventures,” the message said.

It was earlier reported that Turkmen entrepreneurs are ready to consider the possibility of joint extraction and processing of mineral resources in Kyrgyzstan.

This was announced during the Ashgabat meeting of the Turkmen-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian cooperation.

Chairman of the UIET and the Intergovernmental Commission from the Turkmen side Alexander Dadaev also spoke about cooperation in the agro-industrial sector and in the field of establishment of processing enterprises.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to support the establishment of joint ventures focused on the markets of the European Union, the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and China.

Turkmenistan holds a key position in the region for natural gas supplies. China is a major importer of Turkmen gas.

Ashgabat and Bishkek are involved in a major project to deliver Central Asian gas to China, primarily from Turkmenistan. China's CNPC company has been purchasing natural fuel in the region since 2009, after launching the first two gas pipeline branches (A and B) beginning from Turkmenistan and passing through Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

The third branch (C) was put into operation recently, which also runs along the same route. A project is being developed currently for the construction of an additional fourth branch (D) – along new transit route - through Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

