By Trend

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart called on the parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to accelerate and clarify their measures for saving the nuclear deal, from which the US has withdrawn.

“Iran has honored all of its commitments under the JCPOA, and expects the other parties to accelerate and further clarify their measures to maintain the deal, considering the US unilateral withdrawal from this agreement,” Rouhani told Emmanuel Macron on Aug. 27, Tasnim news agency reported.

Highlighting the heavy responsibility of the remaining parties to the nuclear deal, Rouhani underlined, “Iran wants the JCPOA to be preserved, but at the same time, if the future of Europe’s operational plans on guaranteeing the financial and monetary channels, oil, insurance and transportation is not clear, it will take different measures.”

Macron, for his part, said France is making every effort to protect the JCPOA and will fulfill its responsibilities in this regard.

Pointing to the intensive measures that the JCPOA parties have taken to save the deal, the French president said tapping into various trade and financial mechanisms is being pursued.

Rouhani and Macron also discussed plans for the next meeting of foreign ministers of France, Britain, Germany, Iran and the EU foreign policy chief on the JCPOA, the latest developments in Syria, the upcoming meeting of Iranian, Russia and Turkish presidents, and the fight against terrorism.

On May 8, the US president pulled his country out of the JCPOA, which was achieved in Vienna in 2015 after years of negotiations among Iran and the Group P5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

Following the US exit, Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the accord.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz