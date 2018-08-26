On May 10, 2015, Ali-Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), will soon start the construction of a specialized nuclear medicine hospital which will be the first of its kind in the Middle East.

Iran already has 150 nuclear medicine centers across the country that provide services to over one million patients each year. Iranian officials had previously repeatedly emphasized that using nuclear technology for medical purposes is a key objective of the country's nuclear energy program. Kamalvandi also said that the electricity generated by the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is helping the government to increase more electricity during the hot summer season when electricity demand for cooling soars. Iran's power demand hit a historic high of 55,400 MW in July, up from about 53,000 MW in the fiscal 2016-17.